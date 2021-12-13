Sharks home Kings Park gets new name on New Year’s day

Durban - The Shark Tank begins another chapter in its illustrious life on January 1 when it is renamed Hollywoodbets Kings Park, marking a significant growth in investment by the proudly Durban company in KZN rugby. Hollywoodbets is a flourishing Durban company that is boldly entering the European market — you will see the name on the jerseys of English Premier League club Brentford — and with the Sharks now competing in Europe in the United Rugby Championship, it makes sense for Hollywoodbets to build on the associate sponsorship they have held until now — Hollywoodbets has done a fine job of supporting club rugby in KZN.

In a good omen for the marriage between the Sharks and Hollywoodbets, two hours after the announcement function, the Hollywoodbets horse named after the Sharks — Blackwhitedynamite — won its maiden race, and down the road at Hollywoodbets Greyville! Jonsson Workwear currently holds the naming rights to Kings Park and the good news for the Sharks is that they will continue their involvement but in another field, which is still to be confirmed. While the figure Hollywoodbets has paid the Sharks is undisclosed, it is known to be significant and the sponsorship will run over three years.

South Africa’s rugby franchises have been financially hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and the investment of the likes of Hollywood and Jonsson is hugely important, and with the Sharks’ coffers also benefiting from their American investors, they have much to be thankful for. Over the years, Hollywoodbets has grown its presence in the local and international sports industry as it obtained naming rights for Kingsmead Cricket Stadium, the Super League, and the Greyville and Scottsville racecourses. “The renaming of Kings Park Stadium marks a new and exciting chapter in our stadium’s already decorated history,” said Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee.

“Our association with the Hollywoodbets brand has grown tremendously in a short space of time and this latest partnership development is indicative of the success of this relationship.” “Both our brands have a shared vision of excellence and dedication to creating value for our fans and making a matchday experience at Hollywoodbets Kings Park a memorable one.”

We want to thank Team @Hollywoodbets for their further investment in The Sharks brand and for their commitment in joining us on this journey of taking our respective brands to the world 🖤![CDATA[]]>🤍![CDATA[]]>💜#OurSharksForever pic.twitter.com/XvVMnbSqgt — The Sharks (@SharksRugby) December 13, 2021 Devin Heffer, Hollywoodbets Brand and Communications Manager said: “We have developed a great working relationship with the Sharks and are thrilled to be taking it to the next level. This partnership is about offering more value to the fans and enhancing the in-stadium experience. “It’s a great honour to have our purple brand linked to this well-established stadium, where the likes of the Springboks, the Sharks, AmaZulu Football Club, and the KZN community come together to provide world-class sporting entertainment. “