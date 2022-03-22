Sharks keeps strong pack for Cheetahs Currie Cup clash

Durban - Sharks Currie Cup coach Etienne Fynn has retained the strong pack that excelled against the Bulls last week for Wednesday’s match against the Cheetahs in Durban, but has made three changes to the backline. Following his quality efforts off the bench last week, newcomer Ethan Fisher replaces Murray Koster at inside centre with Jeremy Ward bringing in vast experience at outside centre at the cost of Marnus Potgieter.

Jordan Chait who was a late flyhalf replacement for Tito Bonilla when the Argentinean flyhalf was forced out of the Bulls game due to food poisoning last week, comes in at fullback in place of Innocent Radebe, with Bonilla taking his position at 10. The good news is that Dylan Richardson is over a wrist injury and will play off the bench. ALSO READ: Mornay Smith back from injury as Bulls pick ‘real’ Currie Cup team to face Lions

The Cheetahs are the only undefeated team in the competition, having won all five of their matches to date, and they top the log. Two points below them are the Blue Bulls, who leapfrogged the Sharks into second spot last week, with the Durban side now in third place, a further two points adrift. Sharks team: 15 Jordan Chait 14 Yaw Penxe 13 Jeremy Ward 12 Ethan Fisher 11 Curwin Gertse 10 Tito Bonilla 9 Cameron Wright 8 Celimpilo Gumede 7 Thembelani Bholi 6 James Venter 5 Hyron Andrews 4 Emile van Heerden 3 Wiehahn Herbst 2 Fez Mbatha 1 Dian Bleuler.

