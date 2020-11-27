Sharks kick off Currie Cup campaign with clinical demolition of Pumas

DURBAN - The Sharks ended Super Rugby Unlocked campaign on a depressing note when their match against the Stormers was called off but a week later they bounced back emphatically with a polished demolition of the Pumas in the very first match of the Currie Cup.

This year the Sharks seem to save their best for the unfortunate Pumas — their win in Nelspruit a month ago was their best performance post-lockdown — and they were irrepressible in the first half of this match, scoring five tries without reply to set up the bonus-point win.

Log points were vital for the Durbanites given that they began the Currie Cup four points behind the Bulls, the Super Rugby Unlocked champions, and the points harvested last night take them to the top of the table, even if only for a day — the Bulls and Western Province meet at Newlands on Saturday.

There was plenty of energy from the home team in the first half an hour and three of their tries came from mistakes made by pressurized Pumas players deep in their half.

The chief scavenger for the Sharks was captain Jeremy Ward, who first charged down a kick for a try and then manufactured a second when he flung an opponent over behind his try-line, dislodging the ball, and then he grounded it for the score.