Sharks name powerful line-up for Currie Cup opener against Griquas

DURBAN - Despite contributing nine players to the Springbok training camp, the Sharks have been able to name a powerful line-up for their Currie Cup opener against Griquas in Kimberley on Saturday. Apart from resting the much played Curwin Bosch, coach Sean Everitt has picked his strongest possible team for what is always a tough away encounter in the diamond fields

Everitt's captain in the unbeaten Sharks Under-19 team he coached three years ago, Phepsi Buthelezi, will lead the side for the first time. Everitt says Buthelezi's leadership ability and maturity made the decision an easy one.

"Phepsi was head boy at his school and captained the teams he played for at DHS and he's a player mature beyond his years. He came to The Sharks at Under 19 level and excelled as a captain in the team that won the national trophy in 2018. "Due to his impressive leadership and performances that year, he became the national Under 20 captain in 2019, representing South Africa at the Junior World Cup.

“He has been playing exceptionally well in the Rainbow Cup, he’s a guy who has come through the ranks and we believe he is someone who can use this Currie Cup experience as a leader to take the Sharks forward in an exciting future.” Sharks: 15 Manie Libbok 14 Werner Kok 13 Jeremy Ward 12 Marius Louw 11 Anthony Volmink 10 Boeta Chamberlain 9 Jaden Henrdrikse 8 Phepsi Buthelezi 7 Thembelani Bholi 6 James Venter 5 Hyron Andrews 4 Ruben van Heerden 3 Khutha Mchunu 2 Fez Mbatha 1 Khwezi Mona Substitutes: Kerron van Vuuren, Mzamo Majola, Wiehahn Herbst, JJ van der Mescht, Reniel Hugo, Mpilo Gumede, Grant Williams, Marnus Potgieter