Sharks opt for experienced lineup for Pumas Currie Cup clash

Johannesburg - The Sharks on Wednesday named an experienced side for their Currie Cup visit to the Pumas on Friday evening, and that is fortunate given that Jimmy Stonehouse’s team grow an extra arm and leg at their Mbombela Stadium. With South Africa’s United Rugby Championship teams having a break this weekend, the opportunity arises for extra game time in the Currie Cup and coach Etienne Fynn is able to include a number of seasoned stars in his team.

Fynn has picked a well-oiled halfback combination in Sanele Nohamba, who had an exceptional game against the Lions off the bench in the Sharks' last outing, and Boeta Chamberlain — the pair came through the Sharks' age group teams together and were a vital link in the Under-19 team's unbeaten run in 2018. With three wins from three and 14 out of a maximum of 15 points, the Sharks are top of the table and will want to continue their rich vein of form, although they won't have it easy against a team that loves shooting down the traditionally bigger unions.

The Pumas haven't enjoyed the start they would have liked to the competition. They have just one win from their four matches to date but they have produced the biggest win in the tournament, a 50-9 victory over the Lions, a team who themselves are finding this year's tournament difficult, as they prop up the log and are still chasing a first victory. Sharks team: 15 Inny Radebe 14 Yaw Penze 13 Jeremy Ward12 Murray Koster 11 Marnus Potgieter 10 Boeta Chamberlain 9 Sanele Nohamba 8 Celimpilo Gumede 7 Thembelani Bholi 6 James Venter (capt) 5 Reniel Hugo 4 Le Roux Roets 3 Wiehahn Herbst 2 Fez Mbtaha 1 Dian Bleuler. Replacements: Dan Jooste, Khwezi Mona, Lourens Adriaanse, Corne Rahl, OJ Noah, Bradley Davids, Jordan Chait, Curwin Gerste.