Sharks overcome positive Covid-19 cases to take on Cheetahs in Currie Cup

DURBAN - The Sharks have bounced back from a Covid crisis to pick a strong side for Sunday’s Currie Cup match against the Cheetahs at Jonsson Kings Park. (1.30pm). The Durbanites had to cancel last Wednesday’s game against the Pumas after an outbreak of positive cases and it is minor miracle that six days later they can fulfill their fixture against the Free Staters.

The Sharks had to forfeit the four match points to the Pumas because they were the ones that had suffered the Covid and now they are major pressure to secure the spoils against the Cheetahs so that they stay in contention to secure a home semi-final by finishing first or second on the log. The Sharks’ last outing saw them react to losing to Griquas two weeks ago with an impressive 35-28 victory over the Bulls “We worked hard that week, the players took ownership of their performance and bounced back really well, there was a tremendous amount of focus on that game,” coach Sean Everitt said.

“After giving away a number of penalties in the first half of that game, when we tidied that up, the guys were really good, put together some nice phases of play and scored some good tries. So we’re extremely happy with the performance, especially the result as far as log positions go. “Going into this week’s game against the Cheetahs, they are a team scoring a lot of tries at the moment and averaging 37 points per game, but they also concede on average 35 points so we know there will be opportunities.” “We know we’ll have to put in a big defensive effort on Sunday so we can remain in contention for top spot on the log.

📢 Cell C Sharks vs Toyota Cheetahs Team Announcement 📢



Full team: https://t.co/fjQq1lFP1a#SHAvCHE #CarlingCurrieCup #OurSharksForever pic.twitter.com/sW1gbSMaVm — The Sharks (@TheSharksZA) August 14, 2021 In the front row, the props that finished against the Bulls will start this match – Khwezi Mona on the loosehead side and Lourens Adriaanse at tighthead – with Ntuthuko Mchunu and Wiehahn Herbst coming off the bench.

In the second row, youngster Emile van Heerden comes in for Reniel Hugo while Thembelani Bholi takes over from Henco Venter, who shifts to No 8 in place of Phepsi Buthelezi and also takes over the captaincy. Amongst the backs, scrumhalf Cameron Wright replaces Grant Williams and partners up with Boeta Chamberlain as the new flyhalf, taking over from Lionel Cronje who plays off the bench. In the final two changes, Marius Louw and Jeremy Ward will take over the midfield duties from Murray Koster and Werner Kok. Sharks