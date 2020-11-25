Sharks pick strong team for Currie Cup opener despite Covid-19 hurdles

DURBAN - Thomas du Toit is back from injury to anchor the Sharks scrum in their Currie Cup opener against the Pumas in Durban on Friday night.

And despite 10 players being unavailable for Covid-19 reasons, Sean Everitt has been able to name a strong side although the coach has been forced to pick lock JJ van der Mescht on the flank.

“JJ adds bulk to our pack and we believe that he has the necessary skill set to excel in that position,” Everitt said. “It is an experiment to see how he goes in the absence of players like Henco Venter and Phepsi Buthelezi.

“He partners Thembelani Bholi at No 8 while Dylan Richardson continues in the open side role where he has played very well over the last few weeks and deserves to retain his place.”

There is only one change in the backline where Manie Libbok comes in for injured fullback Anthony Volmink.