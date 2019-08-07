Phepsi Buthelezi: We will not be found wanting against the Cheetahs this weekend. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

DURBAN – The Sharks have a difficult assignment this weekend when they host the Cheetahs in Durban but flanker Phepsi Buthelezi says the Sharks can bounce back from their loss to the Pumas if they up their concentration. The defending champions have lost two of their last three games and have a mountain to climb in that after this week’s home game against the Pro 14 team, they have away games against the Lions and the Bulls.

The Sharks’ play-off hopes hang by a thread.

“The wheels fell off a bit in the second half against the Pumas,” Buthelezi said. “We lost a bit of composure after having played well. We had spoken about putting in an 80-minute performance and we did not pull it through.

Phepsi Buthelezi promised greater concentration against the Cheetahs this weekend. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

“Discipline cost us and maybe we did not respect the ball enough in the second half,” the SA Under-20 captain said. “We did not have the same intensity and focus. A team like the Pumas will make you pay if you let them in, and we did."

In the first 20 minutes the Sharks showed they were up for it and, if anything, Buthelezi says the Sharks were “over eager”.

“Our physicality was not at fault... We proud ourselves in that department, and we will not be found wanting against the Cheetahs this weekend.”

