Sharks ring changes for Bulls Currie Cup clash at Loftus Versfeld

Centurion - The Sharks travel to Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday with several new selections and the possibility of shaking up the Currie Cup standings when they face the Blue Bulls in what is expected to be a telling, physical encounter. Head coach Etienne Fynn has made a handful of changes to his matchday 23 to accommodate a testing week, schedule-wise, for the union.

That includes a new second-row comprising Emile van Heerden and Hyron Andrews. The pair of Le Roux Roets and Reniel Hugo, who participated in the Sharks' Cup victory over the Pumas at the beginning of the month, were not considered due to their role in the recent United Rugby Championship (URC) victory over Scarlets. That duo will in all likelihood be the lock-pairing on Saturday, however, in a URC clash against Italian-outfit Zebre. ALSO READ: Andre-Hugo Venter’s injury doesn’t look good, says Stormers coach John Dobson

Meanwhile, Fynn has also introduced a new half-back pairing with Cameron Wright promoted into the starting XV in the No 9 jersey at the expense of Sanele Nohamba. Wright will, therefore, partner Tito Bonilla, who replaces Boeta Chamberlain in the flyhalf position. Due to the knock on effect of Lukhanyo Am’s departure to Japan for two months and the backing of Jermey Ward in the URC team as his replacement, Marnus Potgieter will shift from wing to outside-centre to link up with Murray Koster in a new-look mid-field. Curwin Gertse, who started on the bench in the Pumas match, also gets a call-up to the starting team and will slot in at wing. The Sharks currently occupy second on the Currie Cup log, three points ahead of the Bulls in third on 15 points. Along with the Free State Cheetahs, they remain the only unbeaten side in the tournament, winning all four of their matches so far.

A loss to the Bulls, however, could see them drop to third, while victory could also propel them into first if the result in the Cheetahs v Western Province clash, also on Wednesday, goes their way.

Kick-off for the match is at 8pm. Sharks starting XV: 15 Inny Radebe, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Marnus Potgieter, 12 Murray Koster, 11 Curwin Gertse, 10 Tito Bonilla, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Celimpilo Gumede, 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 James Venter (capt), 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Emile van Heerden, 3 Wiehahn Herbst, 2 Fez Mbatha, 1 Dian Bleuler. Replacements: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Braam Reyneke, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Jeandre Labuschagne, 20 Ntsika Fisani, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Jordan Chait, 23 Ethan Fisher

