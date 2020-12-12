Sharks should have plenty of bite against Bulls

DURBAN -The Currie Cup’s match of the weekend is the top-of-the-table clash at Jonsson Kings Park tonight where the Sharks host the high-flying Bulls. While the men from Pretoria are favoured by most to extend their winning ways, Mike Greenaway has four reasons why he believes the Sharks will prevail. Home ground advantage Yes there will be no Kings Park faithful in attendance but the real advantage for the Sharks is their experience of the stifling humidity that will hang over the stadium. The Sharks live and breathe these claustrophobic conditions every day and it is a big part of the reason they are unbeaten at home this year. In February and March, when the humidity was at its worst, they beat the Bulls, Stormers and Jaguares and now in the Currie Cup, with the humidity intensifying once more, they have beaten the Lions, Cheetahs and Pumas. Bulls coach Jake White coached in these conditions when he was with the Sharks in 2014, so he will worry about how debilitating the heat can be. Setting the record straight

Two 40-point hidings at Loftus Versfeld have hurt the Sharks, make no mistake. The Superfan Saturday result they could take with a pinch of salt because it was a warm-up in which coach Sean Everitt used 40 players, but the Super Rugby Unlocked defeat was damning. There was no excuse for that one. Beyond the first quarter, the Sharks did not fire a shot and were ultimately humiliated. The refrain from the Sharks players this week has been “we owe them one; we can play much better than that.” Unquestionably, the Sharks will be treating this match as a final. They want this one, big time.

Curwin Bosch will be vital for the Sharks against the Bulls. Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images via BackpagePix

Primed to peak

It wasn’t that long ago that the Sharks were setting Super Rugby alight with handsome away victories over the Highlanders, Reds, and Rebels to go with three home wins. They played energetic, enterprising rugby and were blistering on the counter-attack. When rugby resumed they could not pick up where they left off but we have seen snatches of that irresistible play. Part of the reason for their inconsistency has been that they have seldom played more than two matches in a row. They have been hard hit by untimely byes and called off games. I sense that the

Sharks are on the verge of hitting their old rhythm. I wouldn’t be surprised if they get their groove back tonight.

Sharks are locked and reloaded

Tonight’s Sharks team is undoubtedly the best combination Sean Everitt has put on the field since the heady days of Super Rugby earlier this year. I would say the only first-choice player missing is injured fullback Aphelele Fassi. Injuries and Covid-19 isolation are behind the Sharks and they welcome back a swathe of experience to the starting line-up, including Springboks in Sbu Nkosi, Lukhanyo Am and Sikhumbuzo Notshe, and the gritty former Free Stater Henco Venter, who also adds leadership. World Cup final winners Nkosi and Am on their own give the side a massive psychological boost.

