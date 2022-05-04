Sharks sign Varsity Cup star Nevaldo Fleurs

Durban - The Sharks on Wednesday announced the signing of Varsity Cup star Nevaldo Fleurs, the Maties fullback, on a two-year contract. The 22-year-old was the top points-scorer during the recently completed Varsity Cup season, finishing with 118 points in the competition after kicking six penalties in Maties’ defeat to defending champions Tuks in the final.

He was accordingly voted the FNB Back That Rocks. Fleurs, who is also at home at flyhalf, likes to hit the line at pace from the back, ala Aphelele Fassi, and he will learn plenty from the current Sharks fullback. ALSO READ: Tuks stun Maties at the death to win Varsity Cup final

Meanwhile, the Sharks recently said goodbye to scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba, who has signed a three-year contract with the Lions after finding himself behind Jaden Hendrikse, Grant Williams, and Cameron Wright in the pecking order. But while Nohamba fell out of favour at the Sharks despite at one point being in an enlarged Springbok squad, he is highly rated by Scott Mathie, the former Griquas coach who mentored Nohamba at school at Durban High School. Mathie, himself a former Sharks scrumhalf, told reporters: “He was one step away from playing for the Springboks. It was only a year ago when he played for SA A.

“So he showed that he has the ability. He possesses all the qualities, from the basic aspects to his ability with the ball in hand and he is definitely of Springbok material.

“For him, it is just a matter of practicing his ‘trade’ and working hard on the basic aspects of his game. That together with game time leaves me with little doubt that he will be able to get back to where he was a year ago. “He loves his rugby and is one of those players who really enjoy training sessions,” Mathie added. “I think that’s what makes him so special, his approach to the game and the energy he brings to the training ground and also to matches.”

