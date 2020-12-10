Sharks stars ready to come out and play against the Bulls

DURBAN - The Sharks will field arguably their strongest team of the year for probably their most important match so far when they host the Currie Cup log-leading Bulls on Saturday night (7pm).

Coach Sean Everitt had virtually his whole squad to choose from — barring injured fullbacks Aphelele Fassi and Anthony Volmink — after receiving a host of players back from Covid-19 isolation.

He also has his captain, Lukhanyo Am, fit again after a month on the sidelines with a hand injury, and the backline indeed looks enterprising — also back in the starting lineup on the right wing is another World Cup winner in Sbu Nkosi, who had such a fine cameo off the bench in the Sharks’ last match, against the Pumas.

The Sharks were worst hit at loose forward by the Covid outbreak and this week Everitt had plenty of riches at his disposal after having had to pick lock JJ van der Mecht on the flank against the Pumas.

Back at No 8 is Springbok Sikhumbuzo Notshe, and resuming at blindside flank after missing three matches is experienced former Cheetah Henco Venter.