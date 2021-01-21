Sharks team selection for Currie Cup semi-final will raise eyebrows

DURBAN - The Sharks have picked a tight five for their Currie Cup semi-final against Western Province that will raise some eyebrows.

The obvious narrative ahead of this match has been about whether the Sharks’ pack can live with their opponents, and supply enough decent possession for their world-class backline to flourish.

To that end, coach Sean Everitt welcomes back Springbok tighthead Thomas du Toit from Covid isolation in what is a massive boost for the Sharks, but he has also chosen Fez Mbatha to start at hooker and JJ van der Mescht comes into the second row in place of Hyron Andrews.

The latter had formed a consistent partnership with Ruben van Heerden for most of this season but clearly Everitt feels he needs Van der Mescht’s considerable bulk for the set-piece battle.

It is the first time that Everitt has picked two bruisers in his second row, and while he loses mobility in the lanky Andrews, he has beefed up his engine room.