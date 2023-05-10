Sharks to keep faith in their Currie Cup players despite availability of URC stars

Durban — The Sharks travel to the defending champion Pumas on Friday for a vital Currie Cup game but they are in no hurry to boost their team with reinforcements from the United Rugby Championship (URC) squad that lost to Leinster last week. Instead, the URC players are going to have to work hard to force their way into Joey Mongalo’s side which has won three games in a row, including impressive away wins over the Cheetahs and Bulls.

Reniel Hugo has been captaining the side and he says that the URC players who played a lot of rugby in the URC and the Heineken Cup will enjoy a few days off but then will have to put their hand up to make the Currie Cup side. “There are guys coming back (from the European competitions) who have played a lot of rugby and they will be having a break,” the veteran lock said. “And the guys who are going to be available can’t just fit in — they have to work hard to make the team better. It is lovely to have them but it is all about the team. We will see what works for the team going forward.” Hugo’s team have found their feet nicely after an inconsistent start to the Currie Cup and he says a wobbly start was unavoidable.

“We never had a pre-season. It takes time to settle into the team systems and get used to the game plan,” he said. “After that up-and-down start, we concentrated on backing up performances. Now we understand what we want to do and have built some nice momentum.” The Sharks began to find their feet in the Currie Cup when they shocked a Pumas team in Durban that had won four games in a row. Now it is the return leg at the Mbombela Stadium and Hugo knows it is going to be difficult to do the double on the champions. “This is a massive game for us,” Hugo said. “Pumas coach Jimmy Stonehouse has done great work up in Nelspruit and they have a proud record at home. Even though we beat them in Durban, we will be underdogs again.