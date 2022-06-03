Sharks turn to youngsters for Currie Cup clash against Lions

Durban - The Sharks go into a must-win Currie Cup game against the Lions at Hollywoodbets Kings Park on Saturday (5pm) with their most inexperienced side of the campaign thus far, with five youngsters making their debut. Of course, the United Rugby Championship (URC) incarnation of the Sharks plays a few hours before the Currie Cup team in Pretoria, so resources for coach Etienne Fynn are stretched to breaking point and it has not helped that his squad is also depleted by injuries.

In turn, the Lions have picked their URC team, so it is going to be a big ask for the Sharks, who have this game and next week’s finale against Western Province to make the top four and thus qualify for the semi-finals. There are multiple changes to the Sharks pack from the previous match against the Cheetahs. Dian Bleuler and Jason Alexander take over at loosehead prop and hooker for Khwezi Mona and Fez Mbatha (injured) respectively. ALSO READ: Stormers without Damian Willemse for Edinburgh URC quarter clash

Thembelani Bholi shifts from flank to lock in place of Emile van Heerden, with Jeandre Labuschagne taking his place on the flank, joining James Venter who reverts as captain and takes over from Dylan Richardson. In the only changes to the backline, there is a new halfback partnership with Zee Mkhabela replacing Cameron Wright and Tito Bonilla replacing Boeta Chamberlain. The Lions earned their first win of the tournament last week against Western Province, a 33-10 victory that no doubt will give them plenty of confidence after a disappointing season that hasn’t gone to plan, with 10 points in 11 matches.

The Sharks are being pursued by the Pumas on the log and an interesting weekend awaits with the Mbombela-based side traveling to Bloemfontein to take on the high-riding Cheetahs on Friday. Sharks team: 15 Nevaldo Fleurs 14 Marnus Potgieter 13 Jeremy Ward 12 Murray Koster 11 Anthony Volmink 10 Tito Bonilla 9 Zee Mkhabela 8 Mpilo Gumede 7 Jeandre Labuscagne 6 James Venter (capt) 5 Hyron Andrews 4 Thembelani Bholi 3 Lourens Adriaanse 2 Jason Alexander 1 Dion Bleuler. Replacements: Jacques Marais, Khwezi Mona, Keagan Glade, OJ Noa, Nick Hatton, Gerado Jaars, Jordan Chait, Siviwe Zondani.

