Sharks vs Bulls Currie Cup game called off due to security concerns

DURBAN - In yet another blow for the struggling Currie Cup, Wednesday’s match between the Sharks and the Bulls in Durban has been called off because of ongoing security concerns in KZN. It is the second match in a row in Durban to be cancelled because of unrest — the Sharks’ scheduled game against the Lions last week met a similar fate, as did the Lions’ home match against the Cheetahs, with the latter team declining to travel to Johannesburg.

The cancellation of games is not helping an ailing domestic competition which is already playing a very distant second fiddle to the ongoing Lions tour. SA Rugby has said that a decision on the result of the Sharks-Bulls game and log points will be made at a later stage. In some good news as the Currie Cup reaches the halfway mark, there is a double-header of matches on Wednesday.

The Sigma Lions have a chance to move up on the log when they host Griquas while Western Province travel to the Cheetahs. The table-topping Pumas are not in action this week. ALSO READ: Province prop Alistair Vermaak could be out for the rest of the season

The Lions will not underestimate their visitors, who recently beat both the Cheetahs and WP. The last time the Lions and Griquas met, lightning over Kimberley brought an early end to the clash and the visitors were awarded the win (20-17) after the weather conditions forced players off the field. It happened in the opening round of the 2020 season and Griquas led by 17-13 at the break, but early in the second half they conceded a penalty try at a scrum, which was enough to secure the win for the Sigma Lions.