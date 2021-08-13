Sharks vs Cheetahs to go ahead after recent Covid-19 disruption

The good news for the Currie Cup and for Sharks fans in particular is that it looks like the Durban team’s match against the Cheetahs on Sunday in Durban is going ahead. The Sharks said in a short statement on Friday that they would announce a team today (Saturday) for the fixture at Jonsson Kings Park.

The Sharks’ scheduled match against the Pumas in Nelspruit on Wednesday had to be called off after the Sharks informed SA Rugby that they had suffered an outbreak of Covid in their ranks. The Sharks said that they could not put a team on the field without compromising player safety. The inference was that the Sharks’ front-rankers were the hardest hit by the outbreak.