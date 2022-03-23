Sharks wary of Cheetahs’ old dogs Frans Steyn and Ruan Pienaar

Durban - There are two players in the Cheetahs line-up who know every blade of grass at Kings Park, and the Sharks know only too well that if they don’t keep Ruan Pienaar and Frans Steyn in check, they are likely to lose Wednesday’s Currie Cup encounter (5.45pm kick-off). The 34-year-old Steyn was an institution at Kings Park between 2007 and 2015 with 75 caps for the Durban-based Sharks, while it was Pienaar’s stomping ground from 2004-2010.

And then the 38-year-old – it was his birthday last week – had a homecoming of sorts last November when he was loaned to the Sharks for their debut tour in the United Rugby Championship (URC). During that venture into Europe, Pienaar added the three caps he required to notch up his hundred for the Sharks. ALSO READ: Bismarck cops three-game ban, Bulls sign ex-Lions lock

Steyn and Pienaar are the two most experienced players in South African rugby, and their game management is instrumental in their unbeaten Cheetahs team topping the Currie Cup standings. Sharks coach Etienne Fynn, who was in coaching roles at Kings Park during the tenures of the pair, has tasked his players with putting as much heat on the old generals as possible. “They have top quality individuals driving their game – anyone who watches the Cheetahs can see how well they push their team forward,” Fynn said of Pienaar and Steyn.

“I expect they are going to play traditional Free State rugby and try to move us around. “They love a free-flowing game, and when they get into the opposition 22, they are polished in their finishing.” The Sharks team are not shabby either, and Fynn says his pack can stand up to the best in the game.

“I just told the pack of forwards after our captain’s practice that every one of them is up to URC standard,” he said. “We have a very decent side… These guys are proper rugby players, and we will get opportunities against the Cheetahs that will give us a positive result if we take them.”

In a significant positive, Scotland international Dylan Richardson is over a wrist injury and will play off the replacements’ bench to give the Sharks some serious oomph in the second half. “Dylan is itching to go,” Fynn said.

“He has been out for a while with a succession of injuries and is chomping to get onto the field. In our training sessions, there is often niggle, and it comes from Dylan. To say he is looking forward to playing is an understatement.” Fynn has retained the strong pack that excelled against the Bulls last week, but has made three changes to the backline. After his quality efforts off the bench last week, newcomer Ethan Fisher replaces Murray Koster at inside centre, with Jeremy Ward adding experience at outside centre at the cost of Marnus Potgieter.

Jordan Chait, who was a late flyhalf replacement for Tito Bonilla when the Argentinean flyhalf was forced out of the Bulls game due to food poisoning last week, comes in at fullback in place of Innocent Radebe, with Bonilla taking his position at 10. 💥Team Release💥



Dylan Richardson is back ladies and gentlemen 🔥



Full team release: https://t.co/R3qMyzs5KW#OurSharksForever #CarlingCurrieCup #SHAvCHE pic.twitter.com/KZR5liJ8mP — The Sharks (@SharksRugby) March 22, 2022