Sharks youngsters have impressed captain Lukhanyo Am in Preparation Series

DURBAN - A number of the Sharks’ Currie Cup stars will filter back into the team to play the Lions on Saturday in the SA Rugby Preparation Series, among them captain Lukhanyo Am, who says he has been inspired by the young guns who have been playing thrilling rugby in his absence. At the start of the series, coach Sean Everitt divided his greater squad into two, with players who bore the brunt of the Currie Cup concentrating on strength and conditioning work while a different squad concentrated on the matches against Griquas and the Cheetahs. This weekend, there will a mix of the two squads in action, and then for the final game, against the Bulls at Jonsson Kings Park next Friday, Everitt will field his first-choice team in what will be a dress rehearsal for the first Rainbow Cup match on April 17. ALSO READ: Sharks lure Brendan Venter back to the tank as technical advisor Am said the younger players who did duty while the seasoned pros were getting fit had done the Sharks proud.

“The guys have played amazing rugby,” said Am.

“I was impressed with the energy that they brought and they showed the true DNA of the team.

“There will be pressure on the guys coming in to keep that standard. It is a hard act to follow and the pressure is on to keep up the standard.”

Jeremy Ward captained a team that scored five tries against Griquas and then six against the Cheetahs.

The attacking intent of the side was proudly evident, and Am says this is ideally how the Sharks would like to play in all competitions.

In contrast, in the recent Currie Cup, the Sharks concentrated on a kicking game in their semi-final against Western Province and in the final against the Bulls.

“I think opponents present us with different scenarios,” Am said.

“In some games we will go for the kicking option and in others, we will move the ball. Also, conditions affect how you play,” Am said.

“We learn to evolve in this game of rugby and we feel our attack structure is not too robotic. We are not one-dimensional. We are a team that can adjust and play the way we want to on a specific day.”

The World Cup winner said the series has been an invaluable tool for coaches to assess the depth in their squads.

“It has certainly been a very useful series for the coaches,” Am said.

“Opportunities have been given to guys that did not play much; new combinations have gelled ... These games have had a big influence on the squad and they make some decisions for the coaches easier going forward. Coach Sean now knows that he has quality depth in the squad.”