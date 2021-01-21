Siya Kolisi returns to captain WP for Currie Cup semi-final at Newlands

CAPE TOWN – Western Province will be without loosehead prop Steven Kitshoff for their Currie Cup semi-final against their Sharks at Newlands on Saturday (4.30pm), while Siya Kolisi returns to take over the captaincy.

Kitshoff has been ruled out of the match through Covid-19 protocols. Kolisi, who has missed the previous two games for the same reason, returns at openside flank for the play-off match.

There are two further changes to the pack.

Lock Salmaan Moerat replaces David Meihuizen, while Alistair Vermaak comes into the matchday squad in the absence of Kitshoff.

The backline remains unchanged.