Speedster Madosh Tambwe bolsters Bulls wing stocks

CAPE TOWN - The Bulls have strengthened their strike-power out wide with the signing of Sharks wing Madosh Tambwe on Friday. The 23-year-old Tambwe has been on the fringes of the Durban side’s match-23 since the arrival of former Southern Kings wing Yaw Penxe at King’s Park, while Springbok Sbu Nkosi also returned from injury during the Currie Cup. Tambwe was contracted to the Sharks until 2022, but has seemingly been released early to move to Pretoria. He was impressive in the early stages of the 2020 Super Rugby tournament for the Sharks, although he was laid low by a hamstring injury once the sport returned from a Covid-19-enforced break. Tambwe, who was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, once scored four tries in a match for the Lions against the Stormers, but left Johannesburg for Durban at the end of 2019.

Bulls coach Jake White said in a statement on Friday: “Madosh is an amazing talent, and is a welcomed addition to our backline stock, where his talent will benefit the collective strength. We are excited to start working with him and see his skills on the field.”

Indeed, his arrival at Loftus Versfeld comes at just the right time. The Bulls won the Currie Cup without injured star right wing Travis Ismaiel, which saw fullback David Kriel initially moving to the left wing and Kurt-Lee Arendse to the right.

Even junior centre Marnus Potgieter had to play in the No 14 jersey at one stage, before White gave a deserved opportunity to young wing Stravino Jacobs, who was the top try-scorer in the national Under-21 competition last year.

Jacobs repaid the faith with a couple of strong displays, especially in the Currie Cup semi-final and final.

But with the possibility of Arendse perhaps rejoining the Blitzboks sevens team if the Tokyo Olympics takes place, Tambwe will provide much-needed depth on the wing, and will be determined to push for a starting spot.

At 1.86m and 92kg, he is the type of physical wing that White likes to have in his line-up, and he is also good in contesting the high ball.

The Bulls announced on Friday that Tambwe’s deal until June 2023 is effective immediately, so he is likely to get an opportunity to prove himself next week Sunday, February 28, in the first Preparation Series match against Eastern Province at Loftus Versfeld (3pm kickoff).

SA Rugby said on Friday that all Preparation Series matches will be televised on SuperSport.

White is likely to give the reserve players a chance in the Preparation Series while the first-choice team rest up ahead of the Rainbow Cup in April. Only a select group of players will return to training next week for the EP encounter.

It has been reported that captain Duane Vermeulen, for example, has had a minor knee operation done recently that will keep him off the field for about six weeks.

@ashfakmohamed