Speedster Seabelo Senatla commits to WP

The Stormers have received another pre-Rainbow Cup boost with wing Seabelo Senatla signing a two-year contract extension with Western Province Professional Rugby (WPPR). The speedster, the all-time leading try-scorer for the Blitzboks, has committed his near future to Stormers and Western Province rugby. This comes after World Cup-winning tighthead prop Frans Malherbe last week also confirmed that he will be staying put in Cape Town after talks of him heading to Japan. Senatla, who made his Stormers debut in 2015, has racked up 33 caps as well as 38 for WP since deciding to pursue his 15s rugby ambitions. He has scored a combined total of 31 tries in that time – with nine tryline visits for the Stormers and 22 for Province. Stormers head coach, John Dobson, said they're excited to not only have the speed merchant in their camp for two more years, but also to help him reach his career goals.

“Seabelo's familiarity with the tryline is well-known, both in Sevens and 15s, but he brings much more than just deadly finishing abilities to our team,” Dobson said.

“We want to create an environment for Seabelo to reach his considerable potential and be a Bok in both Sevens and 15s, which there is no doubt he is capable of (doing).

“He is a model professional who works as hard as anyone and is constantly looking to improve himself, which is why it is so exciting to have him on board with us beyond the next Rugby World Cup in 2023,” he said.

WPPR Chairman, Ebrahim Rasool, said that having a player of Senatla's reputation and proven class is a boost to the entire squad.

“Seabelo is well-known throughout the world and has made a positive impact on everyone he has interacted with in our set-up over the last six years.

“We are looking forward to seeing him continue to grow as a player and a person as we set our sights on a bright future together,” he said.

