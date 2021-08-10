Squad depth tested as Sharks set to play third Currie Cup in eight days

The Sharks are then back in Durban to host the Cheetahs on Saturday, so coach Sean Everitt has no choice but to rotate his players.

DURBAN – The fact that the Sharks are playing three Currie Cup matches in eight days has resulted in multiple changes to the team that beat the Bulls last week for Wednesday’s match against the Pumas in Nelspruit (2.30pm kick-off).

In the front row, the props who finished against the Bulls will start this match – Khwezi Mona on the loosehead side and Lourens Adriaanse at tighthead – with Ntuthuko Mchunu and Khutha Mchunu coming off the bench.

The Cell C Sharks have had little time to rest on their laurels following their victory over the Vodacom Blue Bulls on Friday as they head to Mbombela Stadium to take on the New Nation Pumas on Wednesday afternoon.



Full team: https://t.co/Y6cBFabrZE#PUMvSHA #CarlingCurrieCup pic.twitter.com/fohhvguuRQ — The Sharks (@TheSharksZA) August 10, 2021

In the second row, youngster Emile van Heerden comes in for Reniel Hugo while Thembelani Bholi takes over from Henco Venter, who shifts to No 8 in place of Phepsi Buthelezi and also takes over the captaincy.

Amongst the backs, scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba replaces Grant Williams and partners up with Boeta Chamberlain as the new flyhalf, taking over from Lionel Cronje who plays off the bench. In the final two changes, Marius Louw and Jeremy Ward will take over the midfield duties from Murray Koster and Werner Kok, respectively.