Squad depth tested as Sharks set to play third Currie Cup in eight days
DURBAN – The fact that the Sharks are playing three Currie Cup matches in eight days has resulted in multiple changes to the team that beat the Bulls last week for Wednesday’s match against the Pumas in Nelspruit (2.30pm kick-off).
The Sharks are then back in Durban to host the Cheetahs on Saturday, so coach Sean Everitt has no choice but to rotate his players.
In the front row, the props who finished against the Bulls will start this match – Khwezi Mona on the loosehead side and Lourens Adriaanse at tighthead – with Ntuthuko Mchunu and Khutha Mchunu coming off the bench.
In the second row, youngster Emile van Heerden comes in for Reniel Hugo while Thembelani Bholi takes over from Henco Venter, who shifts to No 8 in place of Phepsi Buthelezi and also takes over the captaincy.
Amongst the backs, scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba replaces Grant Williams and partners up with Boeta Chamberlain as the new flyhalf, taking over from Lionel Cronje who plays off the bench. In the final two changes, Marius Louw and Jeremy Ward will take over the midfield duties from Murray Koster and Werner Kok, respectively.
Sharks: 15 Anthony Volmink 14 Yaw Penxe 13 Jeremy Ward 12 Marius Louw 11 Thaakier Abrahams 10 Boeta Chamberlain 9 Sanele Nohamba 8 Henco Venter 7 Themeblani Bholi 6 Dylan Richardson 5 Emile van Heerden 4 Lerouz Roets 3 Lourens Adriaanse 2 Kerron van Vuuren.
Substitutes: Dan Jooste, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Khutha Mchunu, Jeandre Labuschagne, James Venter, Cameron Wright,, Lionel Cronje, Marbus Potgieter.