Stormers interested in former All Blacks flyhalf Lima Sopoaga - report

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - The Western Province Rugby Football Union are reportedly interested in luring former All Black flyhalf Lima Sopoaga to the Mother City. According to a report in Netwerk24, the union are looking at making some acquisitions in the coming weeks or months, with the 16-cap international the biggest name under discussion. The 30-year-old Sopoaga is contracted to English club Wasps. After their Currie Cup semi-final exit against the Sharks af Newlands, WP head coach John Dobson spoke about the asset a flyhalf such as Curwin Bosch and his pistol boot are for their coastal rivals, admitting that the No 10 position is still a problematic area for them and that something needed to be done. During the domestic competitions, Damian Willemse shifted to fullback to accommodate Tim Swiel at flyhalf. “I think No 10 has been a challenge for us for a little while now. We haven’t really settled there. We were pushing Damian (Willemse) and he went back (to fullback) and he has done well at the back, so we possibly haven’t got that right,” Dobson said after their disappointing farewell to Newlands.

“In the first-half Curwin was knocking one over from close to their 10m line and then you have us getting a penalty on the halfway line and having to go for touch – so it does change things a bit. It is something we have to look at.”

ALSO READ: Siya Kolisi free to speak to Sharks after WP agree to release him from contract

While Swiel has been reliable for the most part at 10, a strong presence, one that can aid the development of youngsters like Kade Wolhuter, Abner van Reenen and Chris Schreuder, is needed, Dobson explained.

“We’re looking at a world-class international flyhalf to help develop the players we have. Tim Swiel is doing well and we’d also like to give Kade Wolhuter some exposure,” Dobson told Netwerk24.

Dobson also confirmed that Springbok lock Marvin Orie, who has parted ways with the Lions, is on WP’s radar and that they haven’t made any cuts to their player budget.

“We believe that we will retain most of our players and if some of them want to leave, we have exciting options elsewhere.”

@WynonaLouw

[email protected]