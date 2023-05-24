The forwards are like the dad in the house … they must provide, says Sharks’ Philip Lemmer

Durban — The Sharks are deservedly the talk of the Currie Cup at the moment thanks to five consecutive wins and it is their forward pack that is producing the goods under the guidance of the up-and-coming coach Philip Lemmer, who came to HollywoodBets Kings Park via the Lions. The Currie Cup incarnation of the Sharks have been a revelation under Joey Mongalo and Lemmer and as they turn their attention to the Griffons in Welkom on Friday, Lemmer explains the secret of their success.

“We say the forwards are like the dad in the house … they must provide,” says Lemmer. “It is our job to give the backs the best possible ball. It is going well but we must finish the job, game by game, set-piece by set-piece, right to the end of the Currie Cup.” The Sharks are joint top of the table with the Cheetahs and after their trip to the northern Free State, they have two matches left before the semi-finals — the Lions in Durban and Western Province away. Lemmer says the Sharks are not giving the play-offs a thought.

“There is still a lot of rugby to be played. All the teams are desperate for wins. The Lions, Bulls, Western Province, Pumas, the Cheetahs … all the teams are desperate to win to make the semi-finals. The top six teams are all in the same boat,” Lemmer said. “I am a firm believer that the only currency that works in sport is winning and you can only get there by taking it whistle-to-whistle, scrum-to-scrum. You give each your best shot and then the win should take care of itself.” Lemmer’s forwards understand exactly what he wants from them and that is why they keep delivering.