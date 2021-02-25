The Lions have faith in their young ones

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - The Sharks, thanks to an injection of new capital, have signed the Springbok captain; the Bulls continue to bolster their squad with big-name players; and even the reportedly dysfunctional Western Province have had limited activity in the transfer department. Only the Lions are mum on upcoming player movement into their squad as they, along with the other three franchises, prepare for the European-orientated Rainbow Cup starting in April. It seems then, from the outside, that there are no plans to do so, and if there are, the union is unwilling to disclose the who and the when. Equally, Lions head coach Ivan van Rooyen remained coy about any future transfers but at the same time did not outright deny that there were no intentions to sign new players to the squad. Said the coach: “Behind the scenes there are always things happening.

“I think, as we have seen on social media, it is great that our players are committing at this stage.

“In the bigger picture, the bigger plan, it is great for the squad to get settled in and if there is (a transfer) in the future, we will definitely announce that and create energy around it.”

Those players, as mentioned by Van Rooyen, who have pledged their services to the Lions for the foreseeable future include Reinhard Nothnagel and Tiaan Swanepoel – both for three more years – and prop Sti Sithole for another two.

Only Springbok lock Marvin

Orie has declined to re-sign with the Lions Rugby Company thus far, the 27-year-old subsequently joining WP.

Nevertheless, his departure remains a big blow to the Lions as he was arguably their best player last season.

ALSO READ: Lions opt for young guns ahead of new season

And yet, in spite of the nonmovement of the Lions in the transfer market, there is no reason for the team’s supporters to be overly concerned at the moment.

The Lions still have a core group of veterans within their ranks, such as Boks Elton Jantjies, Courtnall Skosan, Jamba Ulengo,

Jaco Kriel, Jannie du Plessis and Willem Alberts, while they sport a host of experienced players in Rabz Maxwane, Burger Odendaal, Dan Kriel, Jaco Visagie and Ruan Dreyer, to name a few.

Moreover, the Lions have begun to bear the fruits of their development programme with the likes of Wandisile Simelane, Vincent Tshituka, Len Massyn and Carlu Sadie all making strides towards greater things in their near futures.

A bevy of exciting, talented players are moving through their youth system, and on Friday against the Pumas (7pm kick-off), several under-21 players have the opportunity to make their intentions known.

ALSO READ: Lions star Marvin Orie will be leaving the Joburg pride for unknown pastures

They include Baby Boks

James Mollentze, Francke Horn, Nothnagel, Dameon Venter and Sibusiso Sangweni, and SA Schools players Banele Mthenjane and Izan Esterhuizen.

These young Turks could hold the key to any future success at the union, making the coming weeks and the preparation matches extremely important in determining who is ready to make the step into senior professional rugby.

Concerns remain, nevertheless, especially if Jantjies gets injured.

Although there are a host of players who could take command at pivot, none have the experience and quality of the 30-year-old in that position.

Head of Lions Rugby, Ivan van Rooyen explains the coaching structures of the upcoming preparation matches.



Watch the full press conference here: https://t.co/ZfQ8FtrLQO#LionsPride pic.twitter.com/A4kwQXO4sS — Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) February 24, 2021

Also, with the departure of Orie, there will be anxiety within the second row, especially regarding its experience.

Alberts, 38, is in the twilight of his career, so developing the locks as quickly as possible will be high on Van Rooyen and coach Mziwakhe Nkosi’s to do list.

It is not beyond the realms of possibility, as flirtatious as Van Rooyen was on the topic, that these positions and others might be fortified by near future transfers that are in the works.

Even so, the Lions have the talent within their broader player base to be competitive, and even to unearth new, match-winning gems.

@FreemanZAR

IOL Sport