Two Bulls games rescheduled due to positive Covid-19 cases

CAPE TOWN - The South African Rugby Union have decided to be proactive to try to minimise the effects of Covid-19 on the Currie Cup by shifting the Bulls’ two remaining league matches to later dates.

SA Rugby announced on Monday that the Bulls’ upcoming Gauteng derby against the Lions at Loftus Versfeld, which was scheduled for this Saturday (Boxing Day), has been shifted to Wednesday January 6 (7pm kickoff) “because of infection in the Bulls squad”.

Their last league game, against the Pumas in Mbombela, was supposed to be played on Friday January 8, but will now instead take place on Sunday January 10 (4pm kickoff) at Mbombela Stadium.

These are the second and third Bulls matches that have been changed this season due to Covid-19 positive cases, after the Super Rugby Unlocked clash against the Pumas at Loftus Versfeld a few months ago was shifted from a Friday to a Saturday due to the Mpumalanga side having to wait for players to be cleared to play.

The Bulls’ Currie Cup clash against Griquas, which was set to be played last Saturday in Pretoria, had to be cancelled after the host team had several positive Covid-19 cases amongst their players and management staff.