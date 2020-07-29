Valke rugby union slammed for non-payment of salaries

JOHANNESBURG - Sport Employees Unite (SEU), an organisation that represents the employees of the Valke Rugby Company on the East Rand of Gauteng, has slammed the non-payment of the salaries of its members.

“As of today (Wednesday, July 29) the employees have not been paid their monthly salaries, which are usually paid on the 25th of every month,” said Piet Heymans, the CEO of SEU.

“No communication has been forthcoming from the acting CEO of the Valke, Ettienne de Lange. The non-communication by management indicates its lack of respect and concern about the well-being and livelihoods of its employees.”

Heymans said all the players, coaching staff, plus administrative staff, were affected by the salary non-payment.

“It’s more than 40 people we’re talking about. It’s shocking how they’ve been treated,” said Heymans. “The Valke management have been aware of the financial situation for some time ... it’s not right.”