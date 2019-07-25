Marvin Orie during a Springbok training session at St Stithians School in Johannesburg. Photo: Photo: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Lions Currie Cup coach Ivan van Rooyen has made six changes to his starting team for Saturday’s round three match against Western Province at Newlands. In a big boost to the side, Springbok lock Marvin Orie, who featured in the Test against Australia last Saturday, returns to the second row, and he’ll be partnered by another new player, Ruben Schoeman, who played from the bench last week.

In the front row, Sti Sithole replaces the injured Dylan Smith, while Pieter Jansen comes in for Jan-Henning Campher, who is also nursing a niggle.

Also, in the back-row, fit-again No 8 Hacjivah Dayimani returns to the side after missing the round one match against the Pumas, forcing James Venter to the bench.

There is also a change in the back division, with centre Jan-Louis la Grange getting an opportunity at the expense of Wayne van der Bank this week.

There are also a number of new players on the bench this week, namely hooker PJ Botha, prop Leo Kruger and lock Wilhelm van der Sluys.

The Lions go into the match on the back of a bye last week, but in the first round they picked up a home win against the Pumas (38-37), while Western Province were edged out by the Sharks in Durban last weekend.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

The Lions team is:

Tyrone Green, Madosh Tambwe, Wandisile Simelane, Jan-Louis la Grange, Stean Pienaar, Shaun Reynolds, Ross Cronje (capt), Hacjivah Dayimani, Vincent Tshituka, Marnus Schoeman, Marvin Orie, Ruben Schoeman, Johannes Jonker, Pieter Jansen, Sti Sithole.

Replacements: PJ Botha, Leo Kruger, Jacobie Adriaanse, Wilhelm van der Sluys, James Venter, Len Massyn, Dillon Smit, Manuel Rass

The Star

Like us on Facebook