PORT ELIZABETH – The Southern Kings yesterday confirmed that former Springbok Braam van Straaten had joined the team as defence and kicking coach. Van Straaten, 47, comes with a wealth of experience, not only as an ex-player, but as a defence and kicking specialist. He was previously the kicking coach of the Australian national team, and was recently the defence and kicking coach of the Sharks.

“We have set our sights on creating a quality side at the Southern Kings that boasts not only quality players, but quality coaching personnel as well. As such, we have ensured that we recruit some of the best specialists in key management positions - and Braam is one of those internationally sought-after individuals we are proud to have brought on board,” Kings chairman, Loyiso Dotwana, said.

“He comes with a great track record, and we are looking forward to him making a great contribution to key areas of play - defence and kicking. He will obviously work closely with our director of high performance, Robbi Kempson, and our soon-to-be-appointed head coach.”

Dotwana added that interviews for the Kings head coach position have officially started.

“The interviewing process has commenced,” he confirmed.

“At this stage we cannot divulge the list of candidates on our shortlist as some of these applicants are still under contract elsewhere. We are, however, quite pleased with the calibre of interviewees who have been shortlisted.

We hope to make an announcement on the new head coach by the end of July.”

