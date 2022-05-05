Varsity Cup star Nevaldo Fleurs starts for Sharks against Pumas

Johannesburg - Varsity Cup star Nevaldo Fleurs has gone straight into the Sharks’ Currie Cup team to play the Pumas on Friday in Durban and will wear the No 15 jersey, just over a week since he was in the Maties side that lost to Tuks in the final of that competition. The 22-year-old Fleurs has just signed for the Sharks on a two-year deal. Otherwise, the Sharks team is packed with players with United Rugby Championship experience.

Story continues below Advertisment

The big issue for this Sharks team is lack of game time — they last played a Currie Cup game a month ago. The Currie Cup schedule has lengthy gaps at the best of times and then the Sharks had their game against the Bulls a fortnight ago cancelled because of the floods. It is a very strong forward pack while in a rejigged backline, Boeta Chamberlain starts ahead of Argentinian Tito Bonilla, who moves to the bench. ALSO READ: Rohan Janse van Rensburg joins Sharks from England’s Sale Sharks

Marnus Potgieter shifts from outside centre to No 14 and Anthony Volmink is on the left wing, with Jeremy Ward partnering Ethan Fisher in the midfield. Meanwhile, Pumas coach Jimmy Stonehouse has named a settled combination which is virtually the same squad that smashed the Lions in early April. With the two log points granted to both the Bulls and the Sharks after the cancelled match, the Sharks are currently third on the standings with 24 points, nine clear of the Pumas, who the Durbanites beat 24-10 in the first-round match at Mbombela Stadium in March.

Story continues below Advertisment

Teams: Sharks – 15 Nevaldo Fleurs, 14 Marnus Potgieter, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Ethan Fisher, 11 Anthony Volmink, 10 Boeta Chamberlain, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Jeandre Labuschange, 6 James Venter (c), 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Wiehahn Herbst , 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Dian Bleuler. Replacements: 16 Fez Mbatha, 17 Khwezi Mona, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Emile van Heerden, 20 Dylan Richardson, 21 Thembelani Bholi, 22 Zee Mkhabela, 23 Tito Bonilla.

Story continues below Advertisment

Pumas – 15 Devon Williams, 14 Sebastian de Klerk, 13 Alwayno Visagie, 12 Eddie Fouche, 11 Tapiwa Mafura, 10 Tinus de Beer, 9 Chriswill September, 8 Willie Engelbrecht (c), 7 Anele Lungisa, 6 Daniel Maartens, 5 Shane Kirkwood, 4 Malembe Mpofu, 3 Ignatius Prinsloo, 2 Eduan Swart, 1 Corne Fourie. Replacements: 16 Llewellyn Classen, 17 Dewald Maritz, 18 Simon Raw/Etienne Janeke, 19 Darrien Landsberg, 20 Phumzile Maqondwana, 21 Giovan Snyman, 22 Ali Mgijima, 23 Japie Kleinhans. IOL sport