Vaughen Isaacs backs Lions coach Mzwakhe Nkosi to the hilt

Johannesburg - The Currie Cup and the Lions have not been the greatest of bedfellows in recent years, with the Johannesburg-based side struggling to make an impact in the tournament. Mzwakhe Nkosi bore the brunt of those failures last year, with the Joburgers suffering a tormented campaign with only a 17% win record. The Lions coach is highly respected, and many believe that he has a long and illustrious career ahead of him in the coaching box, so he will want to bounce back immediately and reclaim that crown.

On Tuesday, while speaking to IOL Sport, Lions flyhalf Vaughen Isaacs gave a brief glimpse into the processes of Nkosi, who will once again helm the union’s Currie Cup charge this season, starting with the Western Province at Emirates Airline Park on Saturday (kick-off 3.30pm). “He keeps it very simple,” said the 24-year-old.

“He is a very honest coach. He tells you straight up what he thinks and where he sees you. “If you provide (for) him at training and you show up every day, then you will get your opportunity for sure. Regarding our preparation, coming along with him - it has been a year now - and he does back his players.”

As alluded to by Isaacs, Nkosi and Co will have more playing resources available to them this season to make an impression. Isaacs will certainly be one of those players. He played a small role in 2022, playing four games out of 12 for the Lions; and he will be hoping to get more consistent game-time in the expanded tournament this year. As such, he briefly explained what he offers, setting out his wares for Nkosi to peruse and to consider before the expected team announcement on Thursday.

"I love to get my team in the right areas," Isaacs explained, "and then attack from there. "There is no point in us, or myself, over-working my forwards in my own half or 22. I definitely like playing in the right areas of the field.

"I do love to attack, but we must get into position to do so. We can't attack everything. It is all about game management." There will be a couple of players that Isaacs will have to contend with for the No 10 jumper. Tiaan Swanepoel remains an option but Nkosi will also be able to call upon Jordan Hendrikse at times, as well as Gianni Lombard.