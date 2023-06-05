WATCH: Blue Bulls hold their Currie Cup destiny in their own hands

Cape Town – Their fate, and a spot in the semi-finals of the Currie Cup, is still in their own hands, but the Blue Bulls are wary of not looking too far ahead, especially when they are playing a "dangerous" Cheetahs outfit on Saturday in the final round-robin match of the competition. After a massive turnaround in form after losing their first four matches, the Loftus side will pack down against the high-flying Freestate on Saturday (kick-off 3pm) in Pretoria, looking to seal a play-off berth.

The Cheetahs and the Sharks have already secured home semi-finals, with the Bulls, Pumas, Griquas, Western Province, and mathematically the Lions, fighting for the final two spots. Bulls defence and breakdown coach Sean Everitt said they've put themselves in the best position to secure a place among the top four, even after starting the competition on a bad note.

"If we can get a full house of points on Saturday against the Cheetahs, who knows what can happen because you're in the play-offs," Everitt said. "No one would've given us a chance after the first four rounds because we were winless. But we knew if we could gather a certain amount of points in the last five games, we would have an opportunity in the last round. And that's exactly how it stands at the moment.

"We are just pleased with how the guys stuck to their guns. In a game like Friday (against the Griffons), points-difference was important and we had to wait for that restart (after the lights failed).” The Bulls drubbed the Griffons 64-33 and massively made up their points difference if the log ends in a tie. According to Everitt, his side will have to be on their toes in defence and with their discipline if they want to topple the team from Bloemfontein.

In the previous Currie Cup encounter, the Cheetahs won 32-7, and it's a result the home team will want to avoid come Saturday if they want a play-off spot. "We found out against them in Bloemfontein that if you give away penalties and you're ill-disciplined, they will punish you. On Saturday against the Pumas, all four tries scored by them were from line-outs. "So it's going to be important to be disciplined in our performance so that we don't have to stop maul after maul after maul. It's what they're really good at.”

A win will be good enough for the Bulls to get into the play-offs – as Griquas and defending champions the Pumas face each other on Friday – with the winner in a prime position to secure a semi.

"Destiny is in our own hands," Everitt added. "This is a young group and they are still growing. We talk about players playing too much, but at the same time, the more you play, the more you learn. That is what this team has done."