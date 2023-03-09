WATCH: I’ve walked the path in SA rugby, says new Blue Bulls coach Marutlulle

Cape Town – It’s not often that a head coach of a senior professional rugby team is younger than some of the players, but that will be the case for Edgar Marutlulle at the Blue Bulls in the Currie Cup.

Having been the scrum coach last season, Marutlulle has been promoted to take charge in the new campaign, which kicks off on Sunday with a tough encounter against defending champions the Pumas at Loftus Versfeld (1pm kickoff). A former SA Schools hooker, Marutlulle – who attended Potchefstroom High School for Boys – represented several provincial and franchise teams, including the Lions, Leopards, Southern Kings, Eastern Province and the Bulls and Blue Bulls. In fact, he has not actually retired as a player. He arrived at Loftus Versfeld in 2016, and was selected for South Africa A against the England Saxons side that same year.

Your Currie Cup Head Coach Edgar Marutlulle speaks on the incredible history of this tournament, his transition from player to coach and why we should all come out to support our boys this Sunday 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/S4Ut2kSvzi — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) March 9, 2023 But a serious Achilles injury in 2019 halted his progress, and while he was in rehabilitation, an opportunity to help coach the Bulls Under-19 came his way, and he hasn’t looked back since.

“My path to coaching isn’t as straightforward as it is for some people. I had an Achilles injury at about the age of 30, and while I was recovering, I was asked to help out with one of the junior teams, which is really standard in rugby,” Marutlulle said in a video on the Bulls’ social media channels on Thursday. “But fortunately for me, we won that Under-19 competition, and ever since then, the bug has bit me, and I have tried to get better. I haven’t still officially retired as a player, but by my sequence of coaching and the number of years that I’ve played and coached, I am really excited to be a coach. “I think I am really fortunate to have played through all those different teams and stadiums in South Africa.”

Now the former front-ranker will coach players who are older than him, such as Bismarck du Plessis and Morné Steyn, as the Bulls try to reclaim the Currie Cup trophy that they won twice in 2021. The Pretoria side lost 30-19 to Griquas in the semi-final at Loftus Versfeld last season, with the Pumas seeing off the Cheetahs 38-35 in the other playoff before beating Griquas 26-19 in the final in Kimberley. But Bulls director of rugby Jake White has said that the franchise do take the Currie Cup seriously, and they have shown tremendous support to Marutlulle by recruiting former Sharks boss Sean Everitt as a consultant for this year’s tournament.

Last year's head coach, veteran mentor Gert Smal, as well as former Lions Currie Cup coach Hugo van As will assist Marutlulle. "I am fortunate to have also played in all those dinghy corners, and also in the First Division of the Currie Cup – I've played for the Leopards, Border Bulldogs. I've played at Boet Erasmus in the Eastern Cape, I've played in the Northern Cape, played at Griffons," Marutlulle said.

"So, having played around South Africa, almost coming full circle, it feels as though it was always leading up to this moment, and I feel really honoured and really credible in being a head coach of the Blue Bulls in the Currie Cup – because I know I've walked the journey and walked the path in South African rugby. "Supporters know that the Currie Cup is special to the Blue Bulls, and some of our best memories as Blue Bulls supporters have happened in the Currie Cup.

"It was probably the oldest competition in the world. I am really privileged to have played in it, and also really privileged to coach at the Bulls during this Currie Cup competition. "Really special, really amazing memories… South Africa's bedrock and home of all rugby legends and current players." @ashfakmohamed