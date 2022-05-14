Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
WATCH: ‘Loadshedding!’ Mbombela Stadium plunged in to darkness during Currie Cup clash

Mbombela Stadium was went dark during the Currie Cup match between the Pumas and Western Province. Photo: Screenshot - SuperSport

Published 1h ago

Cape Town - It seems that not even a Currie Cup game is safe from loadshedding.

Last night loadshedding hit in the dying moments in the game between the Pumas and Western Province and Mombela Stadium.

The 2010 World Cup Stadium was plunged into darkness in 79th minute of the match when the flood lights went off.

Despite the darkness the players continued with the game until the referee stopped proceedings in Nelspruit.

However the moment which most South Africans dread was made rather entertaining by SuperSport’s commentators, who saw the lighter side of the event.

Western Province went on to win the match 23-17 to secure their second Currie Cup win despite an error-riddled performance.

Province have only managed two wins in 10 games.

IOL Sport

