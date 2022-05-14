WATCH: ‘Loadshedding!’ Mbombela Stadium plunged in to darkness during Currie Cup clash

Cape Town - It seems that not even a Currie Cup game is safe from loadshedding. Last night loadshedding hit in the dying moments in the game between the Pumas and Western Province and Mombela Stadium.

Story continues below Advertisment

The 2010 World Cup Stadium was plunged into darkness in 79th minute of the match when the flood lights went off. Despite the darkness the players continued with the game until the referee stopped proceedings in Nelspruit. However the moment which most South Africans dread was made rather entertaining by SuperSport’s commentators, who saw the lighter side of the event.

𝙇𝙊𝘼𝘿 𝙎𝙃𝙀𝘿𝘿𝙄𝙉𝙂!! 𝙇𝙊𝘼𝘿 𝙎𝙃𝙀𝘿𝘿𝙄𝙉𝙂!! 🔌



The stadium lights went out in the #CarlingCurrieCup clash between Western Province and the Pumas and the isiXhosa commentators could not believe it 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nhrLCjFruE — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) May 13, 2022 Western Province went on to win the match 23-17 to secure their second Currie Cup win despite an error-riddled performance. Province have only managed two wins in 10 games. IOL Sport