WATCH: Morné Steyn on Currie Cup final: If the Sharks look at me, I want to pull out some teeth

CAPE TOWN – The Bulls could have done with Morné Steyn in Pretoria instead of Queensland this week, considering that Johan Goosen is out of the Currie Cup final due to Covid-19. But while the veteran sharp-shooter is with the Springboks in Australia ahead of Sunday’s Rugby Championship clash with the Wallabies, he is in spirit with his beloved Bulls for Saturday’s showdown with the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld (5pm kickoff).

The 37-year-old pivot sent the defending champions a special video message from the Bok quarantine hotel on the Gold Coast on Thursday, wishing them well for the Currie Cup decider. And he revealed that there has been some banter with the Sharks players in the Bok squad too. A message to the boys from Morne Steyn ahead of our Carling Currie Cup Final on Saturday 💪🐃#TrueToTheBlue pic.twitter.com/y2xQJs5on6 — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) September 9, 2021 “Lekker boys! It’s your big friend from the other side of the water, who just wants to say strongs for the great weekend ahead. It seldom happens in your rugby career to play in a Currie Cup final, so enjoy every moment,” Steyn said in Afrikaans.

"If you look again, it's over. If you look again, you are drinking a Red Square (vodka) out of that cup, or a fine whisky that you will enjoy out of that cup. "Enjoy the week – it goes by quickly, so enjoy every moment. I can't wait for Saturday and can't wait for this week to go by, just to see how you eat those guys on Saturday.

"Even here in the camp, if the Sharks just even look at me, I want to pull out some teeth! And to show him who's the boss. "Enjoy it guys. We are all behind you, and wish we could be there and wish we could've joined you – even if it had to be just for the party afterwards." Steyn started at No 10 in last season's Currie Cup final victory against the Sharks at Loftus, which took place in January this year, but was replaced in the second half by Chris Smith, who landed a late penalty to level the scores, although he missed another won to win it in injury time.

Smith is set to be included at No 10 again on Friday by coach Jake White, with Goosen unavailable. @ashfakmohamed