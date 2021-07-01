WATCH: Paarl boys Evan Roos and Thaakir Abrahams steal the show

DURBAN – After Wednesday night’s Currie Cup match between the Sharks and Western Province in Cape Town, Sharks coach Sean Everitt would have been delighted at the performance of two of his star players from his unbeaten Under-19 side of 2018 —the only drawback was that one of them contributed royally to the Sharks’ demise. The latter is Evan Roos, the barnstorming No 8 that so far has been the best player in the Currie Cup, picking up Man of the Match performances and scoring blockbusting tries, as he did for Province in their 32-21 win over the Durbanites.

Everitt said after the match that the Sharks would have loved him to still be in their ranks but the former Paarl Boys High pupil chose not to renew his contract. EVAN ROOS NO WAYS 😲



Jaden Hendrikse hitching a free ride to his own tryline from the DHL Western Province eighthman, crazy strength 💪#CurrieCup pic.twitter.com/hKkBfTtTMS — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) June 30, 2021



Jaden Hendrikse hitching a free ride to his own tryline from the DHL Western Province eighthman, crazy strength 💪#CurrieCup pic.twitter.com/hKkBfTtTMS — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) June 30, 2021 “Evan chose to return home to his Cape roots. Pieter-Steph du Toit was with us and did the same thing,” Everitt explained. “I am glad it has worked out well for Evan. Obviously being at home and close to his family has given him the confidence to perform as well as he could.

“We have always known that Evan has a tremendous amount of potential,” Everitt continued. “He played SA Schools and then as an Under-19 boy he was the Under-21 player of the year. We certainly did not want to get rid of him, he just wanted to go home.” Another product of Paarl Boys’ High, Thaakir Abrahams — like Roos just 21 — was a revelation for the Sharks on the left wing. He was a challenge for the WP defence each time he touched the ball and enjoyed a number of scorching breaks. Thaakir Abrahams take a bow 👏



Sensational counter attacking from the Cell C Sharks winger to send Jaden Hendrikse through and complete a coast-to-coast try 🔥#CurrieCup pic.twitter.com/2fhzG7YiZW — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) June 30, 2021