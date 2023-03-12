WATCH: Sharks coach Joey Mongalo tips hooker Fez Mbatha to go all the way to the top

Durban — Sharks Currie Cup coach Joey Mongalo believes his young hooker Fez Mabtha is destined for Springbok glory at the 2027 Rugby World Cup in the US. The 23-year-old Mbatha has been with the Sharks since finishing school at Maritzburg College in 2018 but he has had limited opportunities of late because of the presence of Springbok Bongi Mbonambi and accomplished hookers in Kerron van Vuuren and Dan Jooste.

The Currie Cup, though, gives fringe players opportunities and the opening week has already highlighted the potential of the next generation of Springboks. Mbatha scored two excellent tries off the back of mauls during the Sharks’ 32-16 defeat of a feisty Griffons team at Hollywoodbets Kings Park on Saturday. It was Mongalo’s first match as head coach and the former defence coach of the Lions and the Bulls was all smiles after a dominant second half.

“I thought we showed good character after a slow start. We were always going to struggle for cohesion initially given that these players have only just come together,” Mongalo said. “It was always going to take time for us to gel and luckily it happened around the half-time mark. I am thankful for that.” In the first half, the Sharks struggled to subdue the fiery Griffons and were their own worst enemies because they kept kicking away possession to the Welkom team.

“The half-time talk worked,” Mongalo admitted. “There was some interesting language in the change room and the players responded. The decision-makers reacted well and the rest of the team followed, and we changed the game around. As for Mbatha, Monglalo said: “Fez has the most will in the world. I look ahead to the 2027 World Cup and I can’t see beyond Fez being the hooker at that event.” @MikeGreenaway67