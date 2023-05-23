We need to learn and grow, says Cyle Brink as Bulls push for Currie Cup semi-finals

Johannesburg — Still visibly bruised from an arduous United Rugby Championship campaign, a returning Cyle Brink remained hopeful that the Blue Bulls can breakout of the tentative beach head they have secured in the Currie Cup in recent weeks, and storm the entrenched positions of their more fancied opponents in the final weeks with one last push. Brink sat on the sidelines this past weekend as a hellacious battle at Ellis Park unfolded, won narrowly 33-32 by the Pretoria-based side as they overcame some nervy moments and an intense final 20 minute to beat their host, the Lions.

“We were disappointed with a few aspects of that game,” Brink revealed on Tuesday, while looking back at the Lions game. “I believe it shouldn’t have been that tight, especially with the start that we had. A bit of ill-discipline and a couple of slipped tackles let them back into the game. “As a team we need to learn and grow, and when we are in that position, we must put the opposition away.”

Nevertheless, it was a crucial victory for the Bulls, one that propelled them back into the competition’s semi-final discussions. The bonus-point win moved them to sixth on the standings, but within touching distance of Griquas and Western Province directly above them. The Pumas, whom they face on Saturday at Mbombela Stadium (3.30pm kickoff) are not much further beyond. They enjoy an eight-point buffer over the Bulls at the moment and occupy third spot on the log. It is by no means a comfortable lead. The Bulls, Lions and Sharks have slowly and in some cases, quite dramatically, reintegrated their URC players into their Currie Cup teams over the past few weeks, completely changing the complexion of the tournament.

With three matches remaining in the round-robin phase, and with such strengthened teams now in the mix, the Pumas – and Griquas, and even the Free State Cheetahs for that matter – could be hard-pressed to maintain their standing in the tournament in the coming weeks. The Pumas, however, remain a dangerous and unpredictable outfit that can couple sublime running rugby with diamond-edged forward play, and it is this aspect of the Nelspruit-based team that Brink & Co will be wary of. “They are a forward-dominated side, so they like to use their forwards quite close to the ruck,” Brink explained.

“They like to scrum; they like to maul. If you can neutralise that threat and keep your composure, keep control of the game, then I think we will be in a pretty good place. We can’t let the game become loose." On Tuesday, Brink wore the scars of the post-URC season with pride. In recent weeks he has enjoyed some time off, but could find himself selected alongside Marcell Coetzee, Nizaam Carr and Elrigh Louw in the matchday 23 to face the Pumas this weekend. “I’m feeling good,” he said.