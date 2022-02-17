Western Province boosted by key players for Griquas Currie Cup encounter

Western Province have been boosted by the inclusion of a few key players for their Currie Cup clash with Griquas in Kimberley on Friday. Up front, there are five players that did not feature in Province's last match, a 35-20 defeat to the Sharks in Durban a fortnight ago.

Prop Neethling Fouche, hooker Andre-Hugo Venter, lock Ben-Jason Dixon and loose forwards Marcel Theunissen and Nama Xaba all come into the starting line-up for the away clash, which kicks off at 7pm on Friday. Venter, Dixon, Theunissen and captain Xaba were all included in the Stormers’ squad in recent weeks, while Fouche makes a welcome return from injury. Loose forward Junior Pokomela will also make his WP debut from the bench after recently recovering from injury.

Kade Wolhuter will make his first start of the season at fullback in the only change to the backline, with Sergeal Petersen shifting to the right wing. Province head coach Jerome Paarwater said accuracy is going to be key in the Northern Cape. "Playing the Griquas in Kimberley is never easy, so we will have to be as accurate as possible for the full 80 minutes up there,” he said.

"We have had two weeks to work on a few aspects of our game and have worked closely with the Stormers squad, which has been good for us. "The guys coming in are all hungry to show what they have to offer and we are looking forward to seeing how some of the new combinations go.” Western Province team: 15 Kade Wolhuter 14 Sergeal Petersen 13 Mnombo Zwelendaba 12 Cornel Smit 11 Leolin Zas 10 Timothy Swiel 9 Godlen Masimla 8 Keke Morabe 7 Marcel Theunissen 6 Nama Xaba (captain) 5 David Meihuizen 4 Ben-Jason Dixon 3 Neethling Fouche 2 Andre-Hugo Venter 1 Ali Vermaak.