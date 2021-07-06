Western Province boosted players returning from injury ahead of Currie Cup clash against Griquas

CAPE TOWN - Western Province have been boosted by a number of players returning from injury ahead of their Currie Cup fixture against Griquas at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday (kick off 3:45pm). Centre Dan du Plessis, flank Nama Xaba and hooker JJ Kotze have all returned from injury and will start for Province.

There are six changes in total to the starting line-up that edged the Sharks in a nail biter in Cape Town last week, a result that saw WP stay put at the top of the log. Rikus Pretorius shifts to outside centre while Du Plessis gets a run at 12. Godlen Masimla is at scrumhalf in the other change to the backline. Xaba and Johan du Toit will come in at six and seven, with Du Toit replacing the injured Hacjivah Dayimani.

The other two changes are in the front row, with tighthead prop Sazi Sandi making his first start of the campaign alongside Kotze. The extended replacements bench also includes lock JD Schickerling and centre Juan de Jongh, who is set to make his first appearance for Western Province since 2016. Province head coach John Dobson said that the focus for his team is on putting together an accurate performance in all departments.

"We know that we can raise our game in a number of areas and we are excited to see what some of the players coming in can add against what will be a motivated Griquas side. "The key for us will be to execute our gameplan as clinically as possible to take some winning momentum into our break for the game against the British and Irish Lions next week," he said. Western Province: 15 Sergeal Petersen, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Rikus Pretorius, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Tim Swiel, 9 Godlen Masimla, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Johan du Toit, 6 Nama Xaba, 5 David Meihuizen, 4 Ernst van Rhyn (captain), 3 Sazi Sandi, 2 JJ Kotze, 1 Ali Vermaak.