Western Province make one change for Cheetahs Currie Cup clash

CAPE TOWN - Western Province coach John Dobson has made just one change to the team that lost to the British & Irish Lions for their Currie Cup away game against the Cheetahs on Wednesday. Province, playing as the Stormers, were thumped 49-3 by the Tourists at Cape Town Stadium at the weekend in their final friendly before they kick off the three-Test Series against the Springboks on Saturday.

Prior to that game Province, who are at the top of the Currie Cup log, were upset 28-30 by Griquas in Cape Town and will now look to get their campaign back on track as they prepare to hit the road. ALSO READ: Bulls contribute R100 000 to Sharks fundraising campaign for violence-affected KZN communities Following their game in Bloemfontein, the team will take on a bus trip to Nelspruit to play the Pumas on Sunday.

The sole change comes in the tight five, with Andre-Hugo Venter starting at hooker with JJ Kotze dropping to the bench. “After a bruising game against the British and Irish Lions, we are in for two traditionally difficult away games in a matter of days,” said Dobson. “We came away from the Lions game relatively unscathed from a serious injury point of view. This next week is not going to be easy, however, it is a great opportunity for some of our youngsters to get real experience at this level, which is good for our future.”

ALSO READ: Can the Stormers give the British Lions a headache on Saturday night? Marcel Theunissen comes into the run-on side to join Evan Roos and Nama Xaba in the loose trio, while Johan du Toit has been named on the bench. Juan de Jongh, who had a busy shift against the Lions, will start alongside Cornel Smit in a new midfield pairing.

Tristan Leyds makes a return to the run-on side on the wing with Leolin Zas moving to the bench. Junior Springbok Sacha Mngomezulu is in line for his debut after being named among the replacements. The game will kick off at 4:45pm.