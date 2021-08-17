Western Province make seven changes for Currie Cup clash with Lions

CAPE TOWN – Western Province head coach John Dobson has made seven changes to the team for their Currie Cup encounter with the Lions at Newlands on Wednesday. Following the short turnaround from their 40-40 draw against the Pumas on Sunday, there are four changes to the forward pack and three in the backline for the clash, which kicks off at 7pm.

Up front, Dian Bleuler and Neethling Fouche will start on either side of hooker Scarra Ntubeni, with Ernst van Rhyn back in the starting line-up to captain the team at lock after Juan de Jongh donned the captaincy armband in their last run-out. In the loose trio, Deon Fourie starts at openside flank, with Nama Xaba getting a bit of a break after playing 80 minutes in their last three matches. At scrumhalf, Godlen Masimla comes into the starting XV, with Paul de Wet on the bench. The other two changes to the backline see centre Ruhan Nel and wing Sergeal Petersen both make their return.

Dobson said that the players are ready to give everything in what is their last home game of the regular season. "We have not had much time since our last game on Sunday, but we have embraced that challenge and we are excited to see what this combination can do. "We have got some quality players returning to the team and we are ready to give it a full go at Newlands," he said.

Western Province: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Tim Swiel, 9 Godlen Masimla, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Johan du Toit, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 David Meihuizen, 4 Ernst van Rhyn, 3 Neethling Fouche, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Dian Bleuler. Replacements: 16 Andre-Hugo Venter, 17 Leon Lyons, 18 Sazi Sandi, 19 Nama Xaba, 20 Marcel Theunissen, 21 Paul de Wet, 22 Cornel Smit, 23 Tristan Leyds, 24 Simon Miller, 25 Chris Schreuder. @WynonaLouw