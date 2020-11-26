Western Province on revenge mission against the Blue Bulls

CAPE TOWN – If Western Province lock Salmaan Moerat’s utterances are anything to go by, it’s safe to say that they are keen on getting some payback when they kick off their Currie Cup campaign against the Blue Bulls at Newlands on Saturday (kick-off 7pm). Playing as the Stormers, John Dobson’s team were schooled by their old foes in Round Four of the Super Rugby Unlocked competition and took a 39-6 beating, something the former SA Schools’ skipper earlier this week admitted was hard to accept. It was certainly a game the Cape side would rather forget, and Moerat explained that striking back has been the objective since that day four weeks ago in Pretoria. “Obviously, it is really tough accepting a loss like that, but I remember clearly after the game that one of the things we mentioned was just how excited we are to be getting them within four weeks of that game and here we are this weekend.” The match at Loftus was abandoned due to an approaching thunderstorm in the 62nd minute, and while the Stormers failed to score a try and struggled overall, they produced much-improved performances against Griquas and then the Cheetahs in what was their final Super Rugby game as their fixture against the Sharks was called off due to Covid protocols.

Going up against Jake White’s crew again is something they are looking forward to and, of course, there’s no doubt that the Province will be further motivated by the fact that it could be the last time they face the Bulls at Newlands (unless they meet in the play-offs in January), while they’ll also want to make each one of their remaining games at the iconic venue memorable ones.

“It’s an exciting prospect and it’s something that we are looking forward to. You don’t always get this kind of an opportunity. We are excited for this weekend. We have prepared really well. It is always a massive game against the Bulls.”

With no crowds allowed at matches, the atmosphere is of course very different, and without the Faithful cheering them on, Moerat added that it’s important that they generate their energy from one another.

“It’s a lot different,” Moerat explained. “We’ve quickly realised that we won’t be getting our energy from the faithful.

“So we realised that needs to come from within our team. That’s where the bench comes in – they have made a massive difference over the past two weeks. Just the way they motivate the guys on the side of the field, it does go a long way.”

