Corne Fourie in action for the Stormers against the the Sunwolves during the 2019 Super Rugby. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – The sound of a piano isn’t the kind of music you’d hear on a Saturday afternoon at Kings Park or Newlands, nor does the classical and refined feel of the instrument remind you of the tough contact sport. But on Saturday, when Western Province take on the Sharks in Durban, the piano will feature.

Not literally, but if things go Corne Fourie’s way, WP’s forwards will “move the piano” when they meet the defending Currie Cup champions in Round Two.

“Like Danie Craven always said - a win is made by the tight five. And when I was at the Lions coach Swys (de Bruin) always said the tight five moves the piano and the backline plays the piano,” the loosehead prop said.

“So we need to go out there and be physical and the win will come.”

Province’s pack did a lot of that moving in their 20-5 win over the Blue Bulls in their opener at Newlands, and it will no doubt be required against the Sharks this weekend as well.

Corne Fourie was a pillar of strength for the Province pack last weekend, he'll need to be at his best against the Sharks on Saturday as well when they clash in the Currie Cup. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky / BackpagePix

While WP will be aiming to add sharper attack to the solid forward performance they produced at the weekend, the Sharks have more than just some adding to do.

They suffered a 37-13 defeat at their home ground against a Griquas side that put them under pressure and forced errors, while the away team’s tactically sound kicking was another factor.

The set-piece will again be a focus, and while Province was on form in that area, the Sharks will want to deliver there as well in order to open things up and set their backs free.

Fourie needed no reminding of that.

“The Sharks are a decent outfit. They’re still the defending champions and they went out in the Super Rugby quarter-final, so the potential is still there.

“Their forward pack is definitely going to come at us and they’ve got good backs as well, so they’re a well-rounded outfit. Coenie (Oosthuizen) has been around the block, hes a good tighthead, so the battle upfront is definitely going to be good.”

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

Fourie, 30, is an experienced campaigner and the front-rower said Currie Cup doesn’t get the recognition it deserves.

“I think people undervalue the Currie Cup. It’s a very tough competition, South African rugby is hard.

“It’s like where I come from in Pretoria everybody always says club rugby isn’t that hard, but if you go play Carlton rugby you learn how to play rugby. And that’s the Currie Cup. It’s tough.”

Cape Times

Like us on Facebook