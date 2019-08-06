The Blue Bulls have made peace with their fate in this year’s Currie Cup competition and will be looking to restore lost pride in their remaining two matches. Photo: Frans Lombard

PRETORIA – The Blue Bulls have made peace with their fate in this year’s Currie Cup competition and will be looking to restore lost pride in their remaining two matches. The Pretoria side will also be looking to get away from the promotion-relegation zone with matches against the unbeaten Golden Lions and the Sharks looming.

Blue Bulls hooker Johan Grobbelaar admitted the weekend’s defeat to the Griquas at Loftus Versfeld was a knock to their confidence, but they needed to respond positively or face more embarrassment.

“I don’t think there is much hope left for us, our chances are pretty much gone which is quite negative,” Grobbelaar said. “We had another look at the game, and we had more than enough chances, we counted seven tries that we left on the field that we couldn’t convert.

“We dominated territory and possession, and we didn’t take advantage of our opportunities. There is no sense in being negative, so will have to lift our heads.”

Grobbelaar said while they were still reeling from the defeat, they believed they could finish the competition with two victories.

“They (the Lions) are the only unbeaten side in the competition so far, and I believe we are still good enough to beat any team in the competition,” Grobbelaar said. “We just need to play to our full potential then we can beat them.”

Grobbelaar said they had to do some serious introspection following the shock home defeat which has relegated them to the last place on the log.

“We had to look at ourselves in the mirror and be honest with ourselves. It wasn’t good enough, and we know it,” he said.

“We didn’t expect to be in this position.”

