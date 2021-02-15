WP allowed boys and girls who look like me to dream, writes emotional Siya Kolisi

CAPE TOWN - Siya Kolisi says he will forever be indebted to Western Province and the Stormers for allowing him to live out his dream.

The Springbok captain penned an emotional after WP Rugby confirmed his departure from the union on Sunday morning. Kolisi is expected to sign for the Sharks in the next couple of days.

Kolisi wrote an open letter which appeared in the Cape Times on his social media accounts. The open letter us titled Eleven years. A lifetime of gratitude.

“I’m forever indebted to you for for giving me an opportunity to live out my dream,” Kolisi said.

“You have allowed little boys and girls across South Africa who look just like me to believe that they too can do anything they put their mind to.