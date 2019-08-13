Seabelo Senatla of Western Province in action against the Lions at Newlands Rugby Stadium in Cape Town. Photo Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Western Province sure ticked a few boxes in terms of scoring tries at the weekend, but being tactically smart will be another key factor in their big Currie Cup match against Griquas on Friday, according to attack coach Dawie Snyman. Province produced a quality first half at Newlands against the Pumas last week, but the second half wasn’t a replica of their fine opening-half production. They still managed a 45-14 win, though, and Snyman says their latest performance was an improvement from their disappointing display against the Golden Lions two weeks ago.

“I’m really happy with that first half, we created some opportunities and we scored. We wanted to improve on the Lions game where we created but didn’t finish, so it was nice for the team to get a few tries,” Snyman said.

“In the second half we went off system a bit and played from areas we didn’t want to play from, especially against the Pumas and that put us under pressure so we couldn’t get out of our half, which allowed them to get almost all the possession in the second half.

We also made a lot of substitutions and wanted to give guys game time, but that sometimes breaks the guys’ rhythm.”

Province produced a quality first half at Newlands against the Pumas last week. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

This weekend, WP will travel to Kimberley for their penultimate regular-season fixture against Griquas. The Rugby Challenge champions aren’t a team WP are likely to ever underestimate, and Snyman didn’t need any probing to recall their 2017 Currie Cup loss to the Northern Cape side.

“Brent brings a different flavour to the way they play. The previous years we played up there they kept ball in hand quite a lot, Brent (Janse van Rensburg) follows the same game but he plays in the right areas and he’ll put you under pressure with their kicking game.

So tactically I think this Griquas team is smart, and we’re going to have too be smart in that department too,” Snyman said.

Snyman added that Damian Willemse is likely to get a run against Griquas, while SP Marais’ big boot could also feature after being held back against the Pumas.

Cape Times

