WP lock David Meihuizen primed for ‘personal battle’ against Griquas

Cape Town - Early last year, David Meihuizen was on Scotland’s ‘South African watch’, as he was already qualified through his mother and grandfather. He would’ve joined an increasing lengthening list of local players who would make their way to Edinburgh and play Test rugby, but he opted to remain at Western Province.

It was a real pity, then, when an ankle injury against Griquas in Kimberley last August kept him out of action until recently – and Province lost 46-25 on that day too. So, Meihuizen hopes for a different outcome upon his return to the Northern Cape capital for tomorrow’s Currie Cup encounter (7pm kickoff). “I actually made my Currie Cup debut up there three years ago, and it’s always a challenge to go up there and play against Griquas. You always know when they’re playing the Stormers (or WP), they give 50 to 60 percent extra. My last game before my injury was against Griquas last year, so for me, it’s a little bit of a personal battle to go up there and hopefully do some damage myself this year,” the 24-year-old lock said this week.

“We have quite a different squad from the last defeat – around half the team will be playing this week. A lot of us are taking it very personally. It’s a game that we remember with a bad taste in our mouths, and we want to rectify the wrongs.” Meihuizen would have thought about his decision to stay at home and not move to Scotland, where he may have been part of the Test squad by now. But the Paarl Boys’ High product is satisfied with his progress at this point in his career.

“Having Marvin (Orie) at this union, and (Stormers forwards mentor) Coach Rito (Hlungwani), it’s been a phenomenal growing opportunity. I obviously want to push for that starting spot at the Stormers, but more importantly, I want to develop my game and make sure that I keep on improving,” Meihuizen said. “As with any professional sportsman, you want to push towards playing in the highest team possible, and play in the best brand of rugby that you can. “So, very privileged to be working behind Marvin and the coaches here, and very, very happy with the trajectory of my career at the moment.”

Griquas may even regard themselves as favourites for tomorrow’s clash, as last August’s 46-25 win in Kimberley followed a 30-28 triumph at Cape Town Stadium in July. But this time around, WP are receiving some inside info from former Griquas lock Adré Smith, who has been impressive for the Stormers in their recent run of success in the United Rugby Championship. “They’ve changed most of their plans and they took him off their WhatsApp groups! But he’s definitely told us the mindset that Griquas – especially the forwards – play with when they play against a side like us,” Meihuizen said.

“He’s told us how they want to bully us, and it’s very much a mentality of ‘Maak hulle sag’ (make them soft). We know that they’re coming for us, and they are not going to stand back. So, it’s up to us to take the game to them. “And he’s told us which of the forwards have weak knees and ankles! Just as a back-up.” Meanwhile, the Stormers announced yesterday that they have retained lock Salmaan Moerat’s services until 2025.