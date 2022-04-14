WP make one change for Cheetahs Currie Cup clash

The inclusion of the experienced Vermaak is the only change to the matchday squad for the Currie Cup encounter, which kicks off at 16h45 on Friday.

Cape Town - Ali Vermaak will start at loosehead prop in the only change to the Western Province side to take on the Cheetahs at Cape Town Stadium on Friday.

Province, who are sixth on the log, will look to cause an upset against the unbeaten Cheetahs, who are second on the standings with a game in hand.

Province head coach Jerome Paarwater said that his team are looking forward to playing at home again again.

"We have got some good continuity in our selection, so hopefully we will see some growth in those combinations.