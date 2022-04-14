Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, April 14, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WP make one change for Cheetahs Currie Cup clash

Ali Vermaak of Western Province. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Ali Vermaak of Western Province. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

Share

Cape Town - Ali Vermaak will start at loosehead prop in the only change to the Western Province side to take on the Cheetahs at Cape Town Stadium on Friday.

The inclusion of the experienced Vermaak is the only change to the matchday squad for the Currie Cup encounter, which kicks off at 16h45 on Friday.

Story continues below Advertisment

Province, who are sixth on the log, will look to cause an upset against the unbeaten Cheetahs, who are second on the standings with a game in hand.

Province head coach Jerome Paarwater said that his team are looking forward to playing at home again again.

"We have got some good continuity in our selection, so hopefully we will see some growth in those combinations.

More on this

"It is always great to be playing on our homeground and the team are determined to put on a good display for our fans," he said.

Western Province team: 15 Tristan Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Juan de Jongh, 12 Cornel Smit, 11 Angelo Davids, 10 Timothy Swiel, 9 Godlen Masimla, 8 Keke Morabe, 7 Marcel Theunissen, 6 Nama Xaba (captain), 5 Connor Evans, 4 Ben-Jason Dixon, 3 Sazi Sandi, 2 JJ Kotze, 1 Ali Vermaak.

Bench:16 Lukhanyo Vokozela, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, 19 Simon Miller, 20 Jarrod Taylor, 21 Bobby Alexander, 22 Kade Wolhuter, 23 Mnombo Zwelendaba.

Story continues below Advertisment

Related Topics:

Western Province RugbyRugby

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello

Recent stories by:

Wynona Louw